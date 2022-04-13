Market Trends: Active Home Sales in Flathead County

Homes are listed for sale, and remain available (active) until they are sold, or the contract expires, or the contract gets overtly canceled, or the listing is withdrawn. Let’s look at the market activity of Flathead County single-family residences, two-plus beds and one-plus baths, 900 to 5,000 square feet, originally listed for $200,000 to $899,999 ($100,000 ranges per chart). I charted, by month, the number of homes active (blue), sold (green), canceled (gold) and expired (red). The print version has space for one chart, so I chose the $400,000-499,999 chart. The online version has an additional rotating GIF, with each of the sequential price ranges charted.

Homes in the $200,000s are all but a thing of the past. Supply: nope; demand: yep.



© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.