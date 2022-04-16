Elect Sprunger to House District 7

As a conservative, I am supporting Courtenay Sprunger (R) for House District 7, and this is why.

Heart of service: Courtenay holds the value of service to others above self. She embodies servant leadership as a means to help others, improve our communities, and maintain the values we hold dear in the Flathead Valley. The characteristics I want in an elected official are love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control. In knowing Courtenay for the past seven years, I can say I have observed these fruits in her life.

A commitment to what’s best for our kids: As an educator, I know Courtenay will work to ensure all children have access to the best education possible and provide the needed funding and resources for our schools to accomplish this critical responsibility. As a business leader, Courtenay knows the significance and need to prepare our kids for a quality life after high school with the knowledge and skills they will need for successful employment in the trades, technology, health sciences, and other family wage earning jobs.

A practical approach to the real problems facing our communities: Courtenay is smart and as a successful business entrepreneur in our community, possesses the skills to solve the complex problems and challenges we face. Issues such as affordable housing, implementing needed infrastructure improvements, and the challenges many families face in finding appropriate childcare are just a few of the issues Courtenay has been involved in and experience with.

Most importantly, I am supporting Courtenay because she is a quality human being who can work with others, regardless of political affiliation, to solve our most complex issues facing Montana currently. Let’s get things done in a spirit of cooperation and integrity, let’s elect Courtenay Sprunger, Republican, for House District 7.

Mark Flatau

Kalispell