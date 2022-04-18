I’ve known Brian for 12 years and I have a growing respect for who he is as a father, a friend, and what he carries as a humble leader. As I have had numerous opportunities to be around him and his family, I’ve always been impressed at how he communicates with his wife, Melissa, and their four daughters. He leads with patience and the ability to communicate clearly under pressure. I believe we need that temperament in government, now more than ever, to navigate our political challenges.

Through our growing friendship, our conversations inevitably turn toward God and His desire to release blessing over our city and this nation. I know Brian Friess will lead with a servant’s heart as county commissioner, with a focus on conversing with our local leadership and the people of the Flathead Valley to understand the challenges our county faces, and, more importantly, find key solutions that will help our community.

On June 7, I will be voting for Brian Friess as county commissioner. Blessings to you and the beautiful Flathead Valley.

Ryan Schelling

Kalispell