Man Shot and Killed at Snowslip Inn

A 36-year-old man was shot and killed at The Snowslip Inn near Essex just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

After deputies arrived at the scene, they found several people attempting to provide medical aid to the man, who was later pronounced dead. The sheriff’s office is still investigating and conducting interviews with witnesses but emphasized in a press release that “there is no threat to the public.”

The victim’s body is being sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy. The identity of the deceased man will be released upon notification of his family.