Blacktail Mountain Ski Area to Open Again on Saturday

Old Man Winter keeps on giving at Blacktail Mountain Ski Area. After reopening this past Saturday and with more snow in the forecast this week, the ski area announced that it will spin its lifts again on Saturday, April 23. Blacktail will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with limited services.

Blacktail Mountain season passes are valid. And the mountain will also continue to offer a special discount to passholders from other Montana ski areas, even if those resorts are now closed for the season. Full-day lift tickets are $50 and will be $25 with the other Montana ski area discount. If you purchase your ticket online, you will entered into a drawing for a free 2022/2023 season pass.

Operations and available services will be announced throughout the week.

Blacktail Mountain is a unique top-down ski area located 14 miles from Lakeside. The ski area offers over 1,000 acres of terrain and north-facing slopes and 1,440 feet of vertical drop. For more information, visit blacktailmountain.com.