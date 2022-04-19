Parce Would Make an Excellent County Commissioner

I recently attended a meeting with Flathead County Commission Candidate Jason Parce, where he was asked straight-forward questions by freedom-loving people. His background and experience in our local police department; his leadership and involvement with programs that help our youth and those with special needs; and his budgeting capabilities and fiscal decisions that he has shown in these areas lead me to believe that he will make an excellent county commissioner for Flathead County. Jason also has an understanding of constitutional principles, and I believe he will do the job accordingly. Please vote for Jason Parce for county commissioner on June 7.

Linda Baldridge

Kalispell