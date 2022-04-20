Market Trends: Flathead County Listings by Location and Week

With only 167 single-family residences listed, from January through March 2022 (2-plus beds, 1-plus baths, 900-8,000 square feet, originally listed for prices between $150,000 and $800,000), let’s look at where each is – and when they each hit the market. The graphic is a bird’s-eye view of the north valley, showing major roads as black lines, lakes as dark blue, and a very muted set of land features. Overlain on top are the colored circles, showing the week in which they were listed (13 weeks from Jan. 1 through March 31). The legend, on the right, shows the sequential weeks by color, and their respective sum of listings added each week (in brackets).
Stay Connected with the Daily Roundup.
Sign up for our newsletter and get the best of the Beacon delivered every day to your inbox.