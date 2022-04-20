Market Trends: Flathead County Listings by Location and Week

With only 167 single-family residences listed, from January through March 2022 (2-plus beds, 1-plus baths, 900-8,000 square feet, originally listed for prices between $150,000 and $800,000), let’s look at where each is – and when they each hit the market. The graphic is a bird’s-eye view of the north valley, showing major roads as black lines, lakes as dark blue, and a very muted set of land features. Overlain on top are the colored circles, showing the week in which they were listed (13 weeks from Jan. 1 through March 31). The legend, on the right, shows the sequential weeks by color, and their respective sum of listings added each week (in brackets).

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC