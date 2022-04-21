fbpx
Lifestyle

Revival

It’s back! Let the good times roll, and celebrate spring’s revival.

By Chelsea Martini
Elise Davis, photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

Model: Elise Davis, Kalispell

What she’s wearing: 

Vintage Roller Skates, $50, Kalispell Antique Mall, Kalispell

Calleen Cordero – Valentina Snake Necklace, $195, Wilderness Outpost, Greenough

Dayton – 300 Moto Helmet, $18, Kalispell Antique Mall, Kalispell

Knee High Socks, $2.50, Target, Kalispell

Styled by Chelsea Martini and Mandy Mohler. Photographed by Mandy Mohler of Field Guide Designs.

STYLE GUIDE

Peter Frampton Vinyl Record

$5.50    

Salvation Army

Kalispell

Vintage Moto Helmet

$18

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Polaroid – 600 Sun

$98

Southside Consignment

Kalispell

Beemans – Chewing Gum

$1.19

Murdochs

Polson

Clove – Chewing Gum

$1.19

Murdochs

Polson

Knee High Socks

$2.20

Target

Kalispell

Calleen Cordero – Valentina Snake Necklace

$195

Wilderness Outpost

Greenough

Claeys – Peppermint Hard Candy

$1.49

Murdochs

Polson

Calleen Cordero – Leather Studded Cuff

$170

Wilderness Outpost

Greenough

Vintage Roller Skates + Tools

$50

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Levi – Jean Jacket

$49

Kalispell Antique Mall

Kalispell

Coca Cola Glass Bottles 8 oz.

$1.50/each

Super 1

Whitefish

