Model: Elise Davis, Kalispell
What she’s wearing:
Vintage Roller Skates, $50, Kalispell Antique Mall, Kalispell
Calleen Cordero – Valentina Snake Necklace, $195, Wilderness Outpost, Greenough
Dayton – 300 Moto Helmet, $18, Kalispell Antique Mall, Kalispell
Knee High Socks, $2.50, Target, Kalispell
STYLE GUIDE
Peter Frampton Vinyl Record
$5.50
Salvation Army
Kalispell
Vintage Moto Helmet
$18
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Polaroid – 600 Sun
$98
Southside Consignment
Kalispell
Beemans – Chewing Gum
$1.19
Murdochs
Polson
Clove – Chewing Gum
$1.19
Murdochs
Polson
Knee High Socks
$2.20
Target
Kalispell
Calleen Cordero – Valentina Snake Necklace
$195
Wilderness Outpost
Greenough
Claeys – Peppermint Hard Candy
$1.49
Murdochs
Polson
Calleen Cordero – Leather Studded Cuff
$170
Wilderness Outpost
Greenough
Vintage Roller Skates + Tools
$50
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Levi – Jean Jacket
$49
Kalispell Antique Mall
Kalispell
Coca Cola Glass Bottles 8 oz.
$1.50/each
Super 1
Whitefish