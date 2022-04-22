Podcast: Confessions of a Serial Songwriter with Izaak Opatz

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

“Working in Glacier has really supplied a lot of metaphor. Just being in the woods, I think most people agree that art is just imitating nature. That’s where metaphors come from originally.” ~ Izaak Opatz

This week the Flathead Beacon’s annual music issue hit the stands. The featured stories focused on musical threads from a guide to Montana’s summer concerts and festivals to musician profiles to looking at Flathead high school’s new marching band uniforms. One profile, Confessions of a Serial Songwriter, was written by Flathead Beacon managing editor Tristan Scott and delved into the career of Whitefish-born singer-songwriter Izaak Opatz.

Izaak will be playing a release party for his new album, Extra Medium, in Missoula next Friday and he joined the podcast to talk about his inspirations, being a songwriter during COVID, and what his future holds.

Later in the show, Micah runs through some other news of the week including the end-of-season recap from Whitefish Mountain Resort and the continued operation of Blacktail Mountain, and changes to Glacier National Park’s biker/hiker rules.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.