Sprunger Well-Qualified to be a Legislator 

Over the past several years, I have been privileged to serve with Courtenay Sprunger on the Kalispell Chamber Executive Board. Courtenay and I have collaborated on numerous strategic planning matters and both of us have assisted in the selection of a new Chamber CEO. As we have worked together, I have come to have immense respect for Courtenay’s wisdom, insight, and leadership skills. During her tenure on the board, Courtenay has demonstrated, time and again, the ability to engage participants, synthesize input, negotiate respectfully, and move to a workable outcome. Those abilities have been particularly impressive in the context of large groups of differing opinion. In her 2021 role as the Kalispell Chamber’s Board Chair, Courtenay proved to be an articulate and exceptional officer.

As representative for House District 7, I believe Courtenay would bring those same skills to the table. In addition, she is a small business owner within District 7 and understands, firsthand, the impact government regulations have on small businesses and the communities they serve. If elected, I believe she would be a powerful advocate for common-sense legislation, bills which would serve her constituency and her community well.

Courtenay Sprunger is an articulate, balanced voice for our community, someone well-qualified to be a legislator. I hope you will join me in supporting her for House District 7.

Tom Ray

Whitefish