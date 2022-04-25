Vote for Dunn if You Value Liberty

David Dunn has demonstrated successful legislative experience in the Montana Legislature, including voting against every proposed tax legislation, and has vowed to do so again on day one for the 2023 legislative session.

David has developed a great working relationship with our governor and attorney general and is prepared to advocate for all Montanans regarding a state income tax credit that would help lower the property tax burdens of all Montanans.

David helped to kill a proposed “Red Flag” law bill in the 2019 legislative session that would have grossly violated the second amendment rights of all Montanans.

Importantly, David dedicated a great deal of time to educate legislators regarding the harmful effects of 5G implementation.

In David’s personal life, he is a hard-working and successful farmer, who understands the concerns of our local farmers and ranchers.

Endorsements for David include NRA, MSSA, Montanans for Limited Government and Montana Family Foundation. In 2019, David received the CPAC Achievement Award.

David Dunn is running for House District 8 to represent Montanans, not special interests. If you value freedom and liberty, I strongly urge you to vote for David Dunn in the upcoming primary, June 7.

Scotia Brosnan

Kalispell