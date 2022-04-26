Valley Track Programs Earn Top Marks

Members of the Flathead and Glacier high school track teams competed three times last week, including in Butte and Great Falls over the weekend.

In Great Falls, Flathead’s Lilli Rumsey Eash finished fourth in the 1600 meters running 5:15. At the same meet Taliana Miller and Kya Wood threw 118 feet 2 inches and 117 feet 1 inch respectively to move into third and fourth in the state javelin rankings.

Competing at the Harry “Swede” Dahlberg meet in Butte, Glacier’s Jake Turner won the 400 meter in 51.22, the fastest time in Class AA this year. The Wolfpack’s Sam Ell’s lost a close 800 meters 1:57.62 to 1:57.56 to rank second in the event. Ells won the 1600-meter race and leads the state with a 4:25 from earlier this season. Senior Tate Kauffman cleared six feet in the high jump for the first time to finish third, and won the triple jump, an event he’s ranked first in.

In Class A, Whitefish’s Talon Holmquist won the shot put and discus at the Columbia Falls Iceberg Invitational on April 23, and sits first and third in the state rankings respectively. Holmquist is the defending Class A shot put champion.

On the women’s side, Whitefish’s Brooke Zetooney took the top Class A spot in the state with a 61.38 second 400-meter victory. Erin Wilde and Hailey Ells went 1-2 in the high jump with jumps of 5 feet 5.5 inches and 5 feet 2 inches respectively, which are 1-2 in the state. Wilde also jumped 16 feet 9 inches in the long jump, which ranks her third in Class A.

Columbia Falls’ Siri Erickson won the 3200-meter run in the state’s second fastest time this season.

The Bigfork track teams competed at the Seeley-Swan Invite on Saturday and sophomore Jack Jensen won the 1600 meter with a state-leading 4:39.03. Jensen was outkicked in the 3200 meter but sits fourth in the state rankings.

For the Valkyries, both the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams took home victories and cemented their positions as teams to beat at the state meet in May.

For full results visit www.athletic.net/events/us/montana/2022-4-20