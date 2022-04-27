Man Killed in Snowslip Inn Shooting Identified

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot at the Snowslip Inn in Essex a week-and-a-half ago, according to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy McKenzie, 36, was shot and killed after a brief altercation in the parking lot just before 11 p.m. on April 16.

After deputies arrived at the scene, they found several people attempting to provide medical aid to the man, who was later pronounced dead.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office interviewed several subjects involved, including the shooter, who was identified, interviewed and released.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Team processed the scene and recovered evidence pertaining to the shooting.

The case remains an open homicide investigation. If anyone has additional information on the shooting, they should email tips@flathead.mt.gov or call 406-758-5600.