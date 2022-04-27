Market Trends: Single-family Residence Sales

Back in January, we looked at the median amount of square footage for single-family residences sold during the past 12 months — by city and sold price range. Let’s refresh the data, moving the window forward three months, and study the period of SFR sales between April 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 (see chart).

Columbia Falls was on-par with Whitefish, in the $700,000’s. Polson often offers more, but Kalispell outstretched it in the highest price range. Close groupings, between Bigfork, Columbia Falls and Kalispell, in the $300,000’s, $400,000’s and $600,000’s.

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.