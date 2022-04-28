Flathead County Man Arrested Following Standoff in Columbia Falls

A Flathead County man was arrested last night following a vehicle pursuit and a standoff with law enforcement in Columbia Falls, according to a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Quinn Garrett Lewis, 43, was booked into Flathead County Detention Center on an assault with a weapon charge on April 28.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at Armory Road in Whitefish on April 27 at 8:15 p.m. where deputies found the reporting party who said Lewis, who is his son, pointed a firearm at him and threatened to kill him. The man told deputies Lewis had two pistols with him and possibly a long gun and he left the residence in a white Ford truck, according to the news release.

Whitefish Police Department officers located the truck and a pursuit ensued, eventually ending at Tamarack Lane and Halfmoon Road.

Lewis refused deputies’ commands and would not submit to arrest. At one point, he exited the vehicle and attempted to get back inside. Officers then used impact munitions to prevent Lewis from returning to the vehicle, but he got back inside the truck and a standoff ensued.

Authorities requested assistance from the Northwest Montana Regional SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team members, who persuaded Lewis to exit his vehicle and submit to arrest.