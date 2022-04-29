Parce is a Standout Professional

For the entirety of his career as a police officer here in Kalispell, I have worked beside Jason Parce. For over a decade and a half, I personally witnessed Jason perform exemplary feats while caring for and protecting this community.

In my professional assessment, having spent 22 years in the emergency services (19 here in Kalispell), Jason is a standout professional exercising the most capable measures of integrity, empathy, self-sacrifice, and genuine service. I have no hesitation to stand up for this man where some in this community now abruptly defame and slander due to a looming election.

I do not question Jason’s character whatsoever, and can say with confidence, nothing of merit will come of any “investigation” into his recent status. What does cause me to be skeptical is the timing of these events and accusations against the backdrop of Parce seeking a new career path into participating in the governance of this community as a county commissioner.

Although I do not question the motives or ethics of Parce, I can tell you I do question his detractors. These agents of local politics and the patterns of their actions, past and present, are enough for me to see through their recent pomp and noise to tear down a good man.

It was an honor to serve beside Jason Parce in all manners of emergency scenes. His composure, intellect, and calm in the face of chaos strengthened the Flathead community.

I will leave you, reader, with a singular question as you cast your vote: why are local government agencies and former politicians so afraid of Jason Parce?

Josh Pipolo

Kalispell