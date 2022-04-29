Podcast: Primary Colors with Managing Editor Tristan Scott

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

It’s an even numbered year this year, which means the election season in the fall will feature 435 races for the U.S. House of Representatives. Unique this year is that our state will play host to two different Congressional races, as Montana gained a U.S. House seat following the 2020 census. The new open seat has launched crowded primaries as both major parties seek the best candidate to send to the general election.

Flathead Beacon managing editor Tristan Scott attended both the Republican primary debate and Democratic candidate forum last week and broke them down in this week’s edition of the paper. He joined host Micah Drew on the podcast to give his hot takes on all those running and some inter-party divisions.

Later in the show, Micah runs through the school board elections also occurring in Kalispell, Columbia Falls and Whitefish.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License. The episode also features two songs from local singer/songwriter Mike Murray’s album We Are Like Warriors, “The Good Ol’ Days You’re In” and “Moment of Time,” used with permission.