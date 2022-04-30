Re-Elect Pierson 

I am expressing my support for Debbie Pierson in her re-election campaign for Flathead County Clerk and Recorder. Debbie is finishing her second term of service and has performed exceptionally well for all our citizens.

Debbie has developed a great staff that provides efficient, effective, and friendly service for the land records, birth and death records, elections, and records preservation departments.

Debbie is well qualified and has a proven track record over these past seven plus years. She leads her office with dedication, honesty, and integrity. Please join me in voting for Debbie Pierson, Republican, at the June primary elections.

Lois Lauman

Lakeside