Support Parce for Commissioner

I am writing to respond to the article written by Tammi Fisher, former mayor of Kalispell. It is ironic that the same person who awarded Jason Parce on Feb. 27, 2009, for saving a man’s life, would now throw him under the bus with this article based on hearsay. This award is just one of many Jason received during his time with KPD, by the way.

Jason knows this community. He is well-respected and has made a real difference here. He also knows “the good, the bad and the ugly” and isn’t afraid to say so. He is a threat to the status quo and to the “good ol’ boy” “business as usual” with incumbent Pam Holmquist, which makes the timing of this “investigation” particularly ironic.

I fully support Jason Parce for Flathead County commissioner and I hope you will, too.

Stephen Martin

Lakeside