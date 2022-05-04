Market Trends: From Listing Agreement to Contract

With only 167 single-family residences listed, from January through March 2022 (2-plus beds, 1-plus baths, 900-8,000 square feet, originally listed for prices between $150,000 and $800,000), let’s place dots of their locations on the map. Let’s color the dots, based upon number of days between listing date and contract date, and let’s show the count of each range within brackets in the legend.

One hundred forty-four homes are already sold or under contract. Of those, 116 went under contract within 10 days of listing, another 15 were under contract within 20 days of listing.

© Copyright 2022 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.