Holmquist has My Vote

I am always thankful for citizens stepping up to run for office. It shows their commitment to make a difference in all of our lives.

It’s nice to see several candidates vie for the Flathead County commissioner’s role, a vital one in the Flathead. A team of three makes huge decisions for all of us – especially where our taxpayer dollars go.

Pam Holmquist has been part of this team and shows the fiscal restraint we all deserve. She has made decisions that sometimes are not popular but has done it with reason and thought. Her background of knowledge is one we should keep with huge inflation rates swirling, real estate appraisals rising and costs going up on every level.

I will be marking my ballot for Pam to stay on the team of fiscal sanity. We need to stay the course during turbulent times.

Again, thanks to those who want to serve!

Dee Brown

Hungry Horse