Vote Repke for Public Service Commission

John Repke has our vote for District 5 public service commissioner. We have known John for many years. He has an extensive background in financial management and also brings the integrity and honesty that we appreciate in a public official. John Repke has 40 years of successful experience in private sector finance, strategic planning, and organizational management. John has worked in oil and gas as well as in the environmental services industry. John’s education and experience make him the best candidate for representing Montanans who are serviced by the companies regulated by the PSC.

The PSC regulates privately owned utilities and other companies who have a monopoly position in the markets they serve. Ensuring that rates are fair requires disciplined analytical work based on an understanding of business finance, accounting, economics, and statistics. Experience in these areas should be a pre-requisite for any candidate seeking a seat on this commission. Unfortunately, our current PSC commissioners do not possess the experience needed to regulate these utilities on behalf of the Montana public. And there are serious questions regarding the practices, ethics, and disclosures of the current commissioners as articulated in the most recent state audit. Our Public Service commissioners are some of the highest paid elected individuals in Helena with an approximate salary of $110,000. We urge you to research and carefully consider which candidate is best qualified for this seat on the PSC.

We believe the PSC will benefit from John’s experience and honesty. We encourage you to vote for John Repke, PSC District 5.

Mary Lloyd & Richard Harding

Whitefish