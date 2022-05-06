Waterman Belongs in the State Legislature

I am thrilled that Kalispell has the opportunity to elect Kyle Waterman to represent Senate District 4. Kyle is a native Montanan who has lived and worked in the Flathead Valley for over 10 years. Kyle has consistently strived to better of our community as a Kalispell City Councilperson, member of the Flathead City-County Health Board and County Suicide Prevention Taskforce and chair of the Flathead Homeless Taskforce. Through all of these activities, Kyle has demonstrated an ability to engage in difficult conversations and reach workable solutions through the art of compromise.

During the nearly two-year COVID shutdown, Kyle helped find solutions to keep necessary support services available for our homeless and other at-risk populations. Rather than ignore these needs, Kyle was instrumental in finding creative ways to ensure that access to the emergency homeless shelter, library computer and internet services, COVID vaccine clinics, public transportation, behavior health and other services remained available for all, but especially our most vulnerable populations.

Kyle clearly exhibits the type of leadership and character that Flathead County deserves and needs at the State Legislature. Let’s make sure he is successful in representing us!

Kip Smith

Kalispell