Dunn a Straight Shooter

There are two types of Republicans. One who toes the party line and votes accordingly. Let’s call them “Country Club Republicans.” The other type is one who thinks for themselves and will deviate from the party line when necessary to remain true to their convictions. Let’s call them “True Hearts.”

In the battle for House District 8, we find three acceptable candidates: Terry Faulk, Mark Twichel and David Dunn. Of the good three, in my opinion, there is one “True Heart,” namely David Dunn. His performance in the 2018-2020 legislative session shows his consistency in voting in support of his Christian Constitutionalist values. We need an independent thinker in “The People’s House” over there in Helena.

These three are all good Montanans, but David (Davey Crockett) Dunn is a cut above the rest. I may be “nothin’ more than a natural born fool” from the Canyon, but I know a straight shooter when I see one.

Willie Douglass

Hungry Horse