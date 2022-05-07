Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist supports law enforcement. She has been an advocate for the new detention center and was instrumental in starting a savings account for this project. She also championed the recent increase to the county law enforcement budget which has allowed for a much-needed increase in law enforcement staffing.
I am going to vote for Pam Holmquist. Please join me!
Tyler Hoffman
Columbia Falls
