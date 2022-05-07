You Can Count on Decker

I am writing to express my support of Devon Decker for House District 11. Devon has stated repeatedly that he will never support lockdowns, even though one of his opponents, Ronalee Skees, voted for it on March 19, 2020. This is very important to me, because I had a very difficult time seeking medical treatment during the lockdowns and it has had a long-term effect on my health. If Ronalee voted for this once, she could do so again, and I need someone to represent me that I can count on.

Brenda Hambrick

Lakeside