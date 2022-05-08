Dr. Al Olszewski for Congress

Montana is fortunate to be able to send a second congressman to represent us in Washington, D.C. Dr. Al is by far the best qualified candidate for this second seat in the House of Representatives. We need conservative representation now more than ever.

• He is a third-generation Montanan who grew up in Great Falls.

• He is an Air Force veteran.

• He has successfully represented us in the Montana Legislature for five years.

• He was a part owner of a medical clinic in Kalispell and knows that a budget has to balance.

• He is not a career politician and supports term limits.

• He is pro life, pro natural resources, pro Second Amendment.

• He knows the value of hard work.

• He is a man of integrity and cannot be bought by special interests.

You can vote with confidence for Dr. Al, a husband, father and highly regarded surgeon who lives and practices what he believes in.

Elsa Putzier

Bigfork