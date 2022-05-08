Reelect Holmquist to Flathead County Commission

I’d like to take this opportunity to urge you to join me in re-electing conservative Republican Flathead County Commissioner Pam Holmquist in the upcoming primary election. Holmquist has served two terms as our county commissioner and is one of the best, if not the best, county commissioners Flathead County has ever had. We need Holmquist to continue to protect property rights, freedom, public safety, and our wallets. Holmquist stood strong and kept our county open during the COVID pandemic, working hard to protect our freedom. Holmquist is a hard worker and if you believe in property rights, freedom, public safety, I urge you to join me in voting to re-elect conservative Republican Pam Holmquist for Flathead County commissioner in the upcoming primary election.

Ardis Larsen

Lakeside