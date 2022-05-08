Support Lee Huestis for Senate District 4

If you are anything like me you may not be looking forward to our critically important mid-term elections. For me I am tired of hearing the non-stop rhetoric that can be endlessly heard from both extreme ends of our political parties, resulting in very little getting solved and accomplished. Despite my apprehension concerning this sad situation we find ourselves in, it is so very important that we vote in the primary elections and support candidates who are running for a higher goal based on decency, integrity, honor, and faithfulness to the best interests of our communities, state, and those they serve. We must take extra care in evaluating the character and motives of each candidate. As a conservative I am supporting Republican Lee Huestis for Senate District 4, and this is why.

Lee is a lifelong Montanan who is a husband, father, teacher, and most importantly a man of integrity. Lee will listen to anyone’s concerns and work to represent the needs of the Flathead Valley and state when representing us in Helena. Lee is not prideful, neither a politician, nor does he have his own private agenda but is a humble individual with a servant’s heart that desires to serve the people he represents.

Most importantly I am supporting Lee Huestis because he can work with anyone and get things done for the good of our state and community. He will protect the values that we love and support in Kalispell. Let’s get the important work facing our region and state solved in Helena in a spirit of cooperation and respect, help elect Lee Huestis, Senate District 4.

Mark Flatau

Kalispell