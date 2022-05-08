Support Tranel for U.S. Congress 

Ryan Zinke’s one-year failure as Secretary of Interior was remarkably destructive as a cabinet member. His toxic push to shrink America’s public lands for extraction of coal and other resources was a slash-and-burn carnage of some of the most beautiful places in the world. It is, now, suddenly convenient to be a full-time Montanan for the new congressional seat while mostly residing in California.
My vote will go to Monica Tranel, a full-time Montana resident running for Congress with a love of our beautiful state.
Roger Sherman
Whitefish
