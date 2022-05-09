Debbie Pierson Has Earned Our Support

A few years ago the Montana people honored me by electing me their Secretary of State. I hadn’t realized until beginning my actual duties how directly and closely my office worked with Montana’s locally elected county clerks and recorders.

The two offices have in common that they keep and maintain vital records, without which local and state businesses couldn’t function. Both also conduct and oversee the process of elections, without which our representative democracy couldn’t function.

It is my observation, based on many years of perspective, that the Flathead County Office of Clerk and Recorder is exceptionally well run and highly proficient in carrying out its duties and responsibilities. The office has many highly capable and experienced employees, but it simply couldn’t serve the people as well as it does without a top-notch leader. That leader is our current Flathead County Clerk and Recorder Debbie Pierson.

Sometimes I think people might not realize how good a public servant can be. In my long experience in government I visited many county clerks’ offices and kept in close contact with them and their employees. In paying particular attention over the long term to the office of clerk and recorder here in Flathead County, I can say without any equivocation that our Flathead County Clerk and Recorder Debbie Pierson is one of the best if not the best in our state. She has certainly earned our confidence and support in the upcoming primary election.

Bob Brown

Whitefish