Sprunger has My Full Support and Endorsement

Over the past nearly eight years it has been my privilege to represent the people of House District 7 in the Montana House of Representatives. It has been an honor to serve you and to have enjoyed the continued support and confidence of so many in our district.

As I reach the end of my service due to term limits it is important to me to participate in a thoughtful transition to someone that has a heart for service. Someone who isn’t afraid to work with anyone to solve problems, has a conservative approach to governing and who knows Kalispell and the Flathead.

To that end, the person that I trust and support to be your next representative is Courtenay Sprunger. Courtenay’s family has a long legacy of service to the valley, and she has served our community in many roles already including president of the Kalispell Chamber Board, in numerous service organizations and as a tireless advocate for our valley and its people.

Courtenay has a business on Main Street in Kalispell and a vision to solve issues related to jobs, public safety, education, infrastructure, housing, and childcare with an eye towards limiting the size of government while still getting results that matter. She has tons of energy and a great vision for helping ensure Kalispell is a place we can continue to love and enjoy.

Many thanks to all of you that have offered me your support, encouragement, and advice. I am confident you will find that Courtenay is up to the task of being a champion for you and our community and I’m asking that you vote for her as your next representative. It is my pleasure to offer her my support and endorsement.

Rep. Frank Garner

R-Kalispell