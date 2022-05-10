The Kalispell City Council last week unanimously approved 31 senior housing units for a rent and age restricted residential development that will be supported by Montana Board of Housing tax credits north of the Gateway Community Center.

The Creekside Commons will be located off U.S. Highway 2 West and is restricted for senior citizens over age 55. The development proposal includes an exercise room and game room in addition to the units.

“It’s hard for me to recall a proposal I’ve liked more,” Councilor Ryan Hunter said at the meeting. “This is deed restricted, affordable housing and an infill development that’s taking away some of our excess parking in the community … It checks all of the boxes for me, and I’m really excited about this. It’s right next to the social services that low-income folks rely on. It’s a fantastic project and I’m happy to support it.”

Councilors also approved a preliminary plat for the fifth phase of the Kalispell North Town Center, which includes a major subdivision with 37 single-family lots on 10 acres on the east side of Jefferson Boulevard.

The developers will also add roads and a common area and it is part of a large-scale project on 485 acres zoned for single family residential, two-family residential and commercial uses.

“This (development) goes back to the last crash in 2006 in 2007,” Development Services Director Jarod Nygren said. “It’s been in place for a long time and the proposed subdivision is part of a large development.”

Additionally, the council unanimously voted to approve a resolution to submit a federal grant application to the U.S. Department of Transportation Multimodal Project Discretionary Grant Opportunity to fund the five-lane improvement project for West Reserve Drive.

City planners recently submitted a separate RAISE grant.

After speaking with consultants, city officials decided to resubmit the grant to increase the chances of a $25 million grant award for West Reserve Drive. The grant would be the same as the RAISE grant, Nygren said, but it would require a 20% match from the Montana Department of Transportation.

“I think it will increase our odds of getting West Reserve project done quicker,” Nygren said.