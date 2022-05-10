Let’s Hire Jack Fallon for Commission

I’ve watched Jack Fallon in action on the soccer field and Kalispell’s School Board. We are fortunate that this tireless public servant, successful financial planner and budget wizard is running for Flathead County Commission against incumbent Pam Holmquist.

Jack is the only candidate with the level of fiscal mastery and leadership required by the complex issues facing the county commission. During Holmquist’s 12-year tenure, Flathead County has developed serious deficits in infrastructure, law enforcement and public safety. She lacks skills in forecasting and planning; lacks the ability to grasp available funding opportunities to fill budget holes; and has led Flathead County into chaos on many fronts.

Her appointees to the library and health boards have wreaked unrestrained havoc on community institutions our families depend upon. When these unelected extremists forced divisive politics into nonpartisan arenas, a strong leader would have replaced them with more trustworthy trustees. By contrast, Jack Fallon is greatly admired as a trustee for Kalispell Schools, Evergreen Water & Sewer Board, and Evergreen Fire District.

On Holmquist’s watch, several disastrous decisions by the commission have resulted in costly lawsuits, paid by taxpayers. Jack, on the other hand, is a notorious penny pincher with our tax dollars.

With this county woefully short of deputies and high on violent crime, Holmquist turned down the sheriff’s request for more deputies last year. Jack is well-versed in leveraging available funds to fill such needs without raising property taxes.

In a recent grant competition, Holmquist betrayed Evergreen, which she represents. She backed her own pet project instead of her community’s application for long-awaited, desperately needed sidewalks to schools. Jack has served Evergreen faithfully for 35 years.

Let’s fire Pam and hire Jack.

Sue Rolfing

Columbia Falls