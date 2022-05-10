Wanted Kalispell Man Arrested in SWAT Call

Law enforcement on Tuesday safely arrested a Kalispell man who was wanted for criminal endangerment and partner family member assault strangulation, both felonies, and a parole violation, according to a Kalispell Police Department press release.

Aaron McGarry, 34, surrendered without incident and was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center.

On May 10, Kalispell police officers responded to a report of a wanted man at the Sunridge Apartments on Liberty Street in Kalispell. Information obtained in the initial investigation prompted authorities to request assistance from the Kalispell Police Special Response Team and Northwest Montana Regional SWAT teams, which includes the Whitefish Police Department, Polson Police Department, Two Bear Air and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.