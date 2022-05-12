Huestis Has the Balanced Judgment We Need 

Lee Huestis is a Republican candidate in Senate District 4. I have known Lee’s family and Lee for close to five decades. I personally know Lee to be deeply honest and earnest. He lives his values. Lee is a workhorse, not a show-horse.

As state senator, Lee will keep his focus on the basic needs of the people he is running to represent. Lee is a lifelong Republican who I particularly admire because he has also always been an independent thinker. If elected, he will not be a party zealot. The Lee Huestis I know is motivated by deep thought and hard work. He will be nobody’s man but his own.

Lee followed me by a few years as the advisor to the Teenage Republican Club at Flathead High School. I spotted him then as a perfect role model for idealistic young people interested in becoming involved in our democratic system.

Politics was far less polarized in the years I served in the state Senate. Lee Heustis has the deep and balanced judgment that is exactly what we need again in the state senate.

Bob Brown

Whitefish