Twichel Would Make an Outstanding Representative 

I’ve lived in the Flathead for 20 years and through those years I’ve gotten to know Mark Twichel from numerous sales call visits, attending/supporting our local schools’ teams as they played as well as functions to advocate the university he attended and holds dear.

Mark is one of few people I know who, if he couldn’t take it at that moment, would always return my call at his soonest convenience and always had time when I would stop unannounced to meet even if it was to recap the weekend game of his favorite pro football team. That team had some lean years and lopsided scores not in their favor.

I’ve always appreciated Mark’s sincere interest allowing me an opportunity to present an idea that could be of benefit to his business. He would respect my effort by sacrificing his time and attentively listen to further understand how what I was offering could better business.

Outside of our face-to-face meetings, I’ve witnessed Mark work with and interact with others. His standard to treat people as he’s treated me is who he is. Gratitude, optimism, curiosity, heart of a teacher, person of faith, loyal are numerous traits I would encourage anyone to investigate who seeks to know more about Mark and his character.

Mark has served on the Kalispell Chamber Board of Directors (was also board chairman over that period), a Kalispell School Board Trustee and a member of other local business and civic/philanthropic groups. He believes in the community by his actions. I am confident Mark would make an outstanding representative for House District 8.

Michael Hodges

Kalispell