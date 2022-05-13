Lake County Officials Looking for Suspect in Woman’s Death

POLSON – Lake County officials who were investigating a reported domestic disturbance found the body of a 22-year-old woman and continued to look Thursday for the man believed to have been arguing with her.

Officers responded to a reported disturbance at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on the east shore of Flathead Lake near Polson, Sheriff Don Bell said. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Officers found a child belonging to Rozlyn Bluemel and the 20-year-old suspect in a car in the area on Tuesday night.

Bluemel’s body was found on Wednesday in a nearby tribal wilderness area, Bell said.