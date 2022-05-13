We Need Pam’s Consistent Leadership

During these challenging times Flathead County needs the experienced leadership Pam Holmquist has to offer. Please join me in voting to keep Pam’s conservative values in Flathead County during this primary election.

Pam’s fiscal responsibility, sometimes against very vocal opposition, has been important to keep county spending in control.

Pam has kept her word in protecting the property rights of landowners in Flathead County. She has also worked hard to keep the county functioning during the COVID Pandemic by ensuring businesses could stay open and the fair going. This was huge for the 4H and FFA programs in Flathead County.

Pam is also a big supporter of law enforcement by supporting the budget increases needed to add more staff. This is huge during this time of unprecedented growth in the Flathead Valley.

Let’s vote to continue to keep Pam’s consistent leadership in Flathead County.

Tom Anderson

Kalispell