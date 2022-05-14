Bukacek will Fight for Liberty and Freedoms 

I’m writing in support of Dr. Annie Bukacek for Public Service Commission District 5.

Anyone who knows Dr. Annie Bukacek can attest to the fact that she is a skilled and experienced researcher. In her well-established and thriving business, Hosanna Health Care, and in her advocacy endeavors in Montana’s legislative sessions, her research skills have been put to the test time and again, and have proven invaluable to her many accomplishments, both for her patients, and the citizenry of Montana.

Dr. Bukacek has an untarnished and lengthy record of unselfish and tireless advocacy for all Montanans, especially for the most vulnerable, the preborn, and the elderly. Using her documented advocacy experience in her role of PSC commissioner will benefit all Montanans,

Dr. Bukacek has a great interest in the Water Compact in force on the Flathead Indian Reservation and has some great insight as to how to work to remedy the ongoing controversy that has plagued the water issues in the Mission Valley, and the needs of farmers and ranchers to have water available in sufficient amounts suitable for irrigation.

Dr. Bukacek has been an out-spoken warrior in defense of gun rights, and the Second Amendment, calling for no infringement, and is in support of constitutional carry.

In all ways, she will fight for liberty and freedoms afforded us by the U.S. and Montana Constitutions.

Larry & Lois Eslick

Marion