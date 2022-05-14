Falk is Who We Need in Government Right Now

My name is David Boye and I have lived in Flathead County since 1996 and I would like to publicly endorse Terry Falk for Montana House District 8. I have known Terry over the years as a businessman, churchgoer, and an employee/mortgage broker. Terry is high integrity, with an excellent business acumen, and will only support limited government/conservative values. He is exactly what we need in government right now!
David Boye
Whitefish
