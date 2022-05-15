Holmquist a Champion for the Evergreen Community 

We need to keep our conservative Republican Pam Holmquist in the county commissioner office. I am a longtime Evergreen resident and attest that Holmquist is a champion for the Evergreen community. Please consider the following: 1) She was born and raised in Evergreen. 2) She attended Evergreen Elementary School and grew up in Evergreen. 3) She was a longtime business owner in Evergreen for over 40 years. 4) Her kids attended Helena Flats School. 5) She is a member and big supporter of the Evergreen Chamber, and she attends most of the Evergreen Chamber events. 6) She attends Evergreen energizers, chamber meetings, ribbon cuttings and car shows. 7) As a commissioner she was instrumental in supporting the Evergreen Business District overlay which promotes business in Evergreen. 8) She was a big supporter of the Evergreen sidewalk donating as a citizen and supporting as a commissioner. 9) She spent many years as a member of the Evergreen Water and Sewer District board, always supporting important improvements to the Evergreen sewer and water system. 10) She worked hard to prevent the City of Kalispell from annexing Evergreen. 11) Pam along with the other commissioners provided Flathead County ARPA money as matching funds for state grants for sewer districts. As a result, Evergreen district received around $900,000. Please vote for Holmquist, we have to keep her because she is a champion for the Evergreen community.

Brian Launius

Kalispell