Pam a Fair Steward of Flathead County

I am writing in support of Flathead County Commissioner candidate Pam Holmquist. In the course of my profession as a Licensed Land Surveyor it has been my pleasure to work with Pam on many occasions. The land use projects we handle often end up in front of the Flathead County commissioners. Pam has consistently shown that her primary motivation is the good of Flathead County and its citizens. She has been fair and intelligent in her decisions. My support for Pam is not because she votes the way I want her to; in fact she has voted against my projects more often than for them. I support Pam because she is an intelligent, thoughtful, and fair steward of Flathead County.

Olaf C. Ervin

Columbia Falls