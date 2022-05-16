Mathematically, our government cannot keep printing money and spending. Inflation used to be called the “silent tax.” It is not so silent anymore. It screams at us all from the gas pump to the register. At all levels of government, partisan or nonpartisan, local, state or federal, we need to elect leaders that understand the math. Terry Falk for House District 8, Kalispell, is an entrepreneur and businessman that understands the devastation that bad fiscal policy creates. In my years in Helena I have found there are two different types of legislators, those that protect/enhance revenue streams to the state government and those that fight to protect revenue streams to Montana families. Montana needs leaders like Terry Falk that are more concerned with protecting the pocketbook of Montana families. There is no doubt Terry Falk will fight for Montana families in Helena. Support Terry Falk this June 7.

Rep. Matt Regier

R-Kalispell