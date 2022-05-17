District 11 Needs Devon in Helena

As a resident of House District 11, I am in strong support of Devon Decker. Devon is an honest, hard-working supporter of the constitution and our liberties and resides in my district. Devon is the best person to represent us in Helena.

Devon’s opponent, Ronalee Skees, in her position on the Flathead County Health Board, did not stand for liberty when it counted most and I do not trust her to be any more courageous with the challenges we will be facing ahead.

Devon will fight for the proper education of our children, parental rights, school choice and medical freedom. Devon also stands for the vital importance of election integrity. District 11 needs Devon to represent us in Helena, not more business as usual.

Julie Martin

Kalispell