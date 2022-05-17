Perrin Claims First Big Sky Title

On the third day of the Big Sky Conference Track and Field Championships in Pocatello, Idaho, Ben Perrin pulled in 10 points for Montana State University with his win in the 10,000-meter run.

The 25-lap event came down to the last lap for the Flathead High School graduate, as Perrin and teammate Matthew Richtman were sitting just behind two runners from Northern Arizona University at the bell.

Perrin came from behind with a strong kick over the last 200 meters to earn his first conference championships, crossing the line in 30:00.95, which ranks as the fourth fastest time in MSU history.

Perrin followed up his performance in the 10,000 with a runner-up finish in the 5,000 meters in 14:10.55. Earlier this season Perrin ran a 13:36.99 which qualifies him for the West Preliminary Round meet in Fayetteville, Arkansas from May 25-28. There is a chance Perrin could also qualify in the 10,000, even though he’s ranked outside the top 48 in the West Region, depending on how many athletes opt out of the event.

Adding 18 points to the team total, Perrin helped MSU finish second overall in the team standings to NAU.

Competing at the same meet, Bigfork High School graduate Brynn Morley finished third in the 1500-meter run, helping her Northern Arizona Lumberjacks win the women’s team title.