West Valley Plane Crash Victims Identified

A single-engine amateur-built Bearhawk airplane crashed into a field northwest of Kalispell on April 30 due to unknown circumstances, killing both occupants on board, according to local authorities and information from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as Kalispell resident Joe Angle, 63, and Hungry Horse resident Kimberly Hebert, 61, according to a May 19 press release.

The crash occurred on West Valley farmland near Church Drive and West Valley Drive and drew numerous emergency responders from multiple agencies. The crash was first reported by a resident around 9 a.m. on April 30, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).