Holmquist Supports Evergreen Community

I belong to the Evergreen Chamber of Commerce and have been since its inception. I attend many of the chamber luncheons, energizers, and fundraisers. I have always been so impressed to see Pam Holmquist there and available to the public. She is transparent and willing to listen and explain her thoughts. Pam donated to the Evergreen Community Partnership for the sidewalks and was instrumental in brainstorming with the Evergreen community to figure out how to get the project funded. She’s a true leader and a servant and I ask you to join me in voting for Pam Holmquist in June.

Duane Dierenfield

Kalispell