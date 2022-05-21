Dunn has My Vote

I strongly support David Dunn for House District 8. David has already proven himself to be a very effective legislator who stood up against taxes and unconstitutional “red flag” laws. He has already protected our second amendment rights and is also an advocate for health freedom.

David has already said he will work with the governor and our Legislature to help ease our rising property tax burdens during a time when many of us are already struggling and need some relief. He has a good relationship with them, which will only help in that regard. David is a man of his word and when he sets out to do something, he does it. He sure has my vote.

Stephen Martin

Lakeside