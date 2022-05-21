Vote Repke for Public Service Commission

I am endorsing John Repke for Public Service Commissioner from District 5. John has an impressive background doing exactly the type of work that is (or should be!) done by the PSC. His career in finance and management in regulated industries give him the specific knowledge and skills needed to effectively represent Montana ratepayers.

I am also impressed that John secured the endorsement of all six former Democratic PSC commissioners. They know the job and they know John has what it takes to do it.

The current PSC is made up of former politicians who appear to represent the power industry over the interests of ratepayers. This election, we are fortunate to have a qualified, professional, and honest choice on the ballot. Please join me in voting for John.

Dan Weinberg

Whitefish